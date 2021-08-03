Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after acquiring an additional 40,449 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Amcor by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Amcor by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,722,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,695 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Amcor by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 218,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 160,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.65. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $12.76.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMCR. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.48.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.