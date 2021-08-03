Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 248 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 247.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $94.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

