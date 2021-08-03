Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $652,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.23.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $284.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.93. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 91.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $288.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

