Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $477,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 21.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of DexCom by 8.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 2.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $511.35 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 175.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.32.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

In other news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.79, for a total transaction of $229,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 12,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.70, for a total value of $5,761,872.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,155 shares of company stock valued at $30,885,251. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

