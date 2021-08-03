Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gaia had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 6.15%.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.16. 158,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Gaia has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.28 million, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67.

Several research firms recently commented on GAIA. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

