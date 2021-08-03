FY2021 EPS Estimates for Community Health Systems, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CYH. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.84.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.92. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $17.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,788,000. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 18,688.2% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,405,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,832,000 after buying an additional 1,680,538 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 3,374.9% in the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 1,126,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after buying an additional 1,160,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at about $12,437,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.