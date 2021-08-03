Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUSN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 106,154 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

FUSN stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.24. 14,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,686. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $13.98.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FUSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

