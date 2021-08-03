Fulcrum Equity Management Buys 538 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 529,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,252,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,851,866 shares of company stock worth $107,098,837. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.90.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

