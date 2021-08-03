Focused Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 318.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.25. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

