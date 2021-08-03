Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fluor’s earnings. Fluor reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluor will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Barclays increased their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.95. 1,714,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,279. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68. Fluor has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 12.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 3.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 4.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

