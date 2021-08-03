Financial Management Network Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Management Network Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.51. 299,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,917,336. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.