Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.14

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.14 and last traded at C$10.96, with a volume of 84356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSZ shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.96.

The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.71.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$165.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$166.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.4659874 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 777.78%.

About Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

