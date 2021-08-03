Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.95% from the company’s current price.

FAST has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,142,000 after purchasing an additional 446,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,996,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,896,000 after purchasing an additional 102,764 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,464,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,293,000 after acquiring an additional 403,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,001,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,036,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

