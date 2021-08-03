Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the June 30th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of FANH traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $14.53. 30,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,022. The stock has a market cap of $780.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.67. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $21.93.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $167.13 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 19.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Fanhua will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fanhua by 2.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,340,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,597,000 after purchasing an additional 48,771 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fanhua by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,670,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fanhua by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,644,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fanhua by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,258,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Fanhua by 2.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,127,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 30,743 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

