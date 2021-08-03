Facet Wealth Inc. Buys 68,906 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 36.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,906 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $30,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,872.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,914,000 after buying an additional 290,896 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.61. 33,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,553. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.36.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

