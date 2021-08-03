Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,386 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,740 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exterran were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 44,345 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 198.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 720,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 479,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 329.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 177,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 176.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 173,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 110,733 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exterran alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew James Way acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $94,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,472.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 748,600 shares of company stock worth $2,997,516 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EXTN opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. Exterran Co. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $6.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $136.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Exterran Co. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.