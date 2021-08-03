Exelixis (EXEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Exelixis has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Exelixis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $27.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $360,884.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,363 shares of company stock worth $6,798,319 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

