Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.38.

AQUA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AQUA traded up $1.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.98. 1,696,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,736. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Lamb sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,651,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $436,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,219 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,240,000 after buying an additional 2,167,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after buying an additional 1,999,294 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after buying an additional 1,718,870 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,870 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,716,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

