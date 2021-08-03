Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Short Interest Update

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the June 30th total of 26,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 771,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 403,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10. Esquire Financial has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $187.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

