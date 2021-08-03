Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.32 EPS.

Shares of ESPR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,084. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.31. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $402.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESPR. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

