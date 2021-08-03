Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.32 EPS.
Shares of ESPR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,084. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.31. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $402.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.12.
In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
