Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.320-$4.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.14 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health stock opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $60.44 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.52.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.