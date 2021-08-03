EMCORE (EMKR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect EMCORE to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. On average, analysts expect EMCORE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41. EMCORE has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $317.93 million, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMKR. TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

