Eaton Vance Management Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHO. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

SHO stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

