Eaton Vance Management Has $367,000 Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,973 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 343.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,968,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 61.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 814,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,218,000 after acquiring an additional 310,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 299.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,593,000 after acquiring an additional 232,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $130,920.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $889,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.