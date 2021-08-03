Eagle Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,666,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,192 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.96. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.