Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DRE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

Shares of DRE opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.87. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $51.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Duke Realty by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 165,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 395,075 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 70,525 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 224.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 356,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 246,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,549,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,883,000 after acquiring an additional 390,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

