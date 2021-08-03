DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Announces Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) announced a dividend on Monday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:DLY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 50,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,077. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.85. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

