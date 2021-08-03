DeXe Market Cap Hits $37.44 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. DeXe has a total market cap of $37.44 million and approximately $16.81 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeXe coin can now be purchased for about $11.14 or 0.00029007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeXe has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00061933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.05 or 0.00801907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00093689 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042133 BTC.

About DeXe

DEXE is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,359,999 coins. DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeXe’s official website is dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

DeXe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

