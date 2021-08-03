DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Short Interest Down 12.9% in July

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 262,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

In other DarioHealth news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,573 shares of company stock worth $1,083,832. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 48.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 14.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.40. 100,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,588. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.36.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

