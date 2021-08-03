D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $2.50 Million in Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Empower Ltd. (NYSE:EMPW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMPW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Empower by 803.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Empower during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Empower during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Empower during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empower during the 1st quarter valued at $1,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMPW. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Empower in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Empower in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Empower in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EMPW stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25. Empower Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.91.

Empower Company Profile

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

