D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 25,422 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 46.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,422 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YMAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 56,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $130,709.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,274,268.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,251,519. 31.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $34.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

