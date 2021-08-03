CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selway Asset Management raised its position in CVS Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,871,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in CVS Health by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,873 shares of company stock worth $19,508,201. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.00. 369,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,726,865. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

