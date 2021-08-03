Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

CURLF opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.88.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

