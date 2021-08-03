Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 65.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth $49,316,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $30,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 229.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,095,000 after buying an additional 111,615 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,924,000 after buying an additional 104,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $113.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.74 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTEC. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

