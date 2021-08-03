Crust Trading Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001536 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00007339 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00015949 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.20 or 0.01166253 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

