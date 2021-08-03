Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.30

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.30 and last traded at C$9.24, with a volume of 151881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

CRON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$5.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cronos Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Cronos Group from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.57.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.10.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.