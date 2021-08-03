Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.35

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.35 and last traded at $60.28, with a volume of 21878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.04.

COIHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

