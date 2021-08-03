Cowen Boosts ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $99.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target increased by Cowen from $93.00 to $99.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.32% from the company’s current price.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.81. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ArcBest news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $637,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,536 shares of company stock worth $8,571,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

