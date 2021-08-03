CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $495 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $496.49 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.060 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $88.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 96.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.85.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

