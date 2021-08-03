Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.540-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37. Corning has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.06%.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 9,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $452,118.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,313.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 212,256 shares valued at $9,479,032. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.