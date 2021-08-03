Convergence Reaches Market Cap of $23.09 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Convergence coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Convergence has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. Convergence has a total market capitalization of $23.09 million and approximately $793,541.00 worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00062686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015274 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.69 or 0.00805343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00093953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00042203 BTC.

Convergence Coin Profile

Convergence is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 922,701,449 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

