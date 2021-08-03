Compass Minerals International (CMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CMP opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $50.84 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

