Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,171 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,813 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 70.6% in the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 383,860 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 158,860 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBER opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nomura started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.24.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

