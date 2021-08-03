Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 2,300 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in First Solar were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in First Solar by 297.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.35.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,552 shares of company stock worth $2,873,534. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

