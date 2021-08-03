Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,800 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 522,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $2,206,641.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,639,438.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. 95.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIX traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,864. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.10. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $88.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

