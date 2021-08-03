Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.11 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COLM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

