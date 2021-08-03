Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Update

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.0 days.

LDSVF stock opened at $10,740.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10,025.11. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a fifty-two week low of $7,668.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11,561.26.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LDSVF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.