Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.70.

NYSE:CVX opened at $101.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $195.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.29. Chevron has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

