Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.79

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.79 and last traded at C$6.61, with a volume of 764745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron to C$8.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42. The stock has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 7.24.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$406.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.8525603 EPS for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

