Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Position Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.22.

Shares of CE opened at $153.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.93 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.54.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

